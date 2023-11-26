Salman Khan cherishes his 'off-screen' chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Khan spills beans on his 'close bond' with pal Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Khan opened up about his off-screen chemistry with fellow actor Shah Rukh Khan, revealing that the duo shared a close bond behind the cameras.

Recently, the two superstars took Bollywood by storm with their highly-anticipated comeback films: Shah Rukh raked in millions with Pathaan released earlier this year, while Salman is currently enjoying the success of Tiger 3.

Interestingly, the two superstars made special appearances in each other's blockbuster movies as well.

Speaking about his experience of sharing screen with the King Khan, Salman told ANI, "Our off-screen chemistry is better than our on-screen chemistry."

"When the on-screen chemistry is so good, you can understand the off-screen chemistry," the actor added.

Earlier, in conversation with the same media outlet, Salman talked about the unjust comparison between the two actors on social media.

“I always tell my fans that he is your brother’s brother, so nothing should happen to him. So my fans didn’t do that much," the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor said.

Moreover, the actor shared that social media trolling doesn't bother him and Shah Rukh.

He added, "And I don’t see that much social media, I don’t understand this negativity and trolling, so the thing that I don’t understand does not bother me much, and neither does Shah Rukh."