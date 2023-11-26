Former minister Babar Ghauri's mother passes away in Houston

Former federal minister Senator Babar Khan Ghauri's mother, Anwar Jahan Begum, passed away on Sunday in Houston.
The funeral prayer of the deceased will be held after Zuhr at Hamza Mosque while the burial will take place at Forest Park Cemetery, 12800 Westheimer, Houston, TX 77077.
The local community has expressed condolences on the sad demise of Ghauri's mother.
Last year, Ghauri was arrested in a case related to allegedly facilitating a seditious speech of MQM founder Altaf Hussain in 2015 — who is based in London.
He was arrested from the airport after he landed in Karachi from Dubai ending his seven-year self-imposed exile, however, the senator was later released after which he returned to UAE.
Fire broke out at around 7am, engulfing fourth, fifth and sixth floors of shopping mall
"Pakistan will carry out its responsibilities with a deep sense of commitment and mutual respect," says FO
"Our party’s chairman is Pakistan Peoples Party’s candidate for prime ministership," says Faisal Karim Kundi
Punjab government is planning to carry out artificial rain in Lahore next month amid smog hazards
In first ever visit to Pakistan, Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Saleh praises significant role of Pakistani workforce in Saudi...
PPP dismisses rumours of differences between father-son duo