Former minister Babar Ghauri's mother passes away in Houston

Former MQM leader Babar Khan Ghauri. — X/@BabarKGhauri

Former federal minister Senator Babar Khan Ghauri's mother, Anwar Jahan Begum, passed away on Sunday in Houston.



The funeral prayer of the deceased will be held after Zuhr at Hamza Mosque while the burial will take place at Forest Park Cemetery, 12800 Westheimer, Houston, TX 77077.

The local community has expressed condolences on the sad demise of Ghauri's mother.

Last year, Ghauri was arrested in a case related to allegedly facilitating a seditious speech of MQM founder Altaf Hussain in 2015 — who is based in London.

He was arrested from the airport after he landed in Karachi from Dubai ending his seven-year self-imposed exile, however, the senator was later released after which he returned to UAE.