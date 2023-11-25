Left to right: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari poses for a photo with father Asif Ali Zardari, sister Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and aunt Faryal Talpur. — Instagram/aseefabz

The Bhutto family has quashed rumours that top leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have developed differences following former president Asif Ali Zardari’s hard-hitting remarks, calling his son Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari an “inexperienced politician”.



Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the daughter of PPP Co-chairman Zardari, Saturday advised people against paying heed to the rumours, stressing that the family stands united.

After Zardari called his son, PPP Chairman Bilawal, an “inexperienced” politician, speculations were rife that there were rifts between them — and the ex-foreign minister’s departure to Dubai further fueled them.

— Instagram/Bakhtwar Bhutto and Bilawal Bhutto

But Hamir Mir, the journalist who interviewed Zardari in which the ex-president made several startling revelations, said that even if there was a “situation” between the father-son duo, their party was strong enough to get them resolved.

Today, Bakhtawar shared an image with her family — including Zardari, Bilawal, and aunt Faryal Talpur. All of them seem in a happy mood. Although her sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari wasn’t in the image, she was the one who had captured it.

“Don’t believe the headlines - we’re only & always about family first,” Bakhtwar captioned the image, around half an hour after Bilawal had posted the same image on his Instagram handle.

Hours after Zardari’s interview, the PPP leaders were on television channels and making statements on social media platforms that the reports of rifts between the top PPP brass were “baseless” and that there were only differences on some issues.



PPP Central Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi also clarified that the party’s chairman, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, is still the party’s candidate for the prime ministership despite his father’s hard-hitting remarks.

“You learn every day in politics. You need to analyse how he represented Pakistan after becoming the foreign minister. You still say that he’s under training. God willing, you’ll see how he will represent Pakistan after becoming the prime minister.”

Bilawal telephones father

Moreover, according to Mir, PPP chief Bilawal called his father soon after his interview went on air on Geo News.

Talking to Geo News’ Shahzeb Khanzada, Mir said that although there was a “situation”, the party would resolve it and that soon after the interview, Bilawal called Zardari to explain his narrative.

“Now, after giving the interview, when he sat in his room, Bilawal called him in front of me. Bilawal tried explaining it to him — and just like a father would talk to his son — Zardari told Bilawal that you don’t need to explain yourself to me,” Mir added.



The senior journalist said that Zardari told his son the questions were very tough and he needed to answer them. “So Bilawal tried to explain that his narrative wasn’t targeting him and that he was talking about the politics that’s been going on for the past 70 years.”

Zardari, according to Mir, responded that yes, “but you don’t need to clarify yourself”.

Bilawal then told Zardari that he would not be able to watch his interview completely because he was boarding a plane to Dubai, Mir said, adding that the ex-FM said he would watch the complete interview later.

“I asked Zardari why was Bilawal leaving for Dubai. He told me that Sanam Bhutto was coming to Dubai and that he would also leave for Dubai. He said that it was a family gathering and it was pre-planned. Zardari and Bilawal are set to come back.