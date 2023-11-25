P. Diddy's family supports him as he faces third sexual assault lawsuit

Diddy denied the accusations, with his lawyer labeling them a ‘money-grabbing’ move

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs family is by his side as he faces a third rape lawsuit in the span of ten days.

On Friday, the music mogul was spotted at his swanky Star Island estate near Miami, seemingly spending Thanksgiving weekend with his mother Janice Combs, daughter Chance, her mother Sarah Chapman, and teenage daughters D’Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs.

Photographs obtained by Page Six showed Combs, 54, lost in thought as he was surrounded by family at his luxurious Star Island estate near Miami.

Notably missing from the family gathering were his three sons, King Combs, Quincy Brown, and Justin Dior Combs.

Last week, Combs’ ex Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura filed a lawsuit against him, alleging decade-long physical, emotional, and sexual assault while they were dating.

But little did Combs know after immediately settling the lawsuit that the storm was just beginning.

A few days later, Combs was accused by another woman named Joi Dickerson-Neal accused Diddy of drugging, raping, and filming her.

As his lawyer continued to label the allegations a “money grab” move, a third unidentified woman recently came forward with her allegations that Diddy and singer Aaron Hall took turns raping her and her friend almost three decades ago.