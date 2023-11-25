Jamie Oliver returns to ‘MasterChef Australia’ after Jock Zonfrillo’s death

Jamie Oliver showed support for host Andy Allen and the three new judges

Jamie Oliver returned to the set of MasterChef Australia for the first time after the shocking death of Jock Zonfrillo.

The UK-based chef took to his Instagram to share some glimpses from the filming of the upcoming season. In the carousel post shared on Friday, the guest chef detailed what fans can expect from season 15.

“This is a long one Australia…With a very heavy heart I leave the @masterchefau family in the beautiful city of Melbourne after two amazing and busy weeks of filming,” Oliver began.

“This year was always going to be very very hard with the incredibly sad loss of Jock, something that shocked the nation, the hole he has left is vast and irreplaceable. Jock was a one off, a legand [sic] and a great man.”

Jock Zonfrillo passed away due to natural causes in April, shocking the culinary world.



He continued, “I wanted to reassure you in Aussi that I personally believe the MC Team have moved forward in a way that feels right… I really wanted to be there to support my mate @andyallencooks who really is as brilliant as you think he is, I love him as much as I do Australia…which is a lot!”

He then shared his support for returning host Andy Allen and welcomed the new judges.

He called Poh Ling Yeow, “most joyful creative human and ex contestant.” For Sofia Levin, he said is “special, researched” the new girl on the TV block “bringing a fresh dimension.”



Oliver lauded judge Jean-Christophe Novelli as “very funny, kind, culinary romantic, wise, wonderful and a Michelin star chef.”

He added that he was “this time helping kick off the next season” but he will be back “if and when appropriate.”

Oliver assured that the “contestants this year are just wonderful and diverse in all their attributes,” adding, “so, Australia I promise you’re in good hands, expect the unexpected! Laughter and dreams being made, it’s going to be very special.”