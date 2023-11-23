'MasterChef Australia' begins filming as three new judges join the show

New judges Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli joined the show

MasterChef Australia is officially filming its upcoming season in Melbourne, as the show’s new judges were spotted on set on Wednesday.

New judges Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli joined returning judge Andy Allen on the set as they were seen filming an episode featuring guest judge Jamie Oliver, via Daily Mail.

The judges appeared to have a good time as they were seen laughing and joking while filming the challenge.

Following the death of Jock Zonfrillo in 2019 and the exit of Melissa Leong, the new series saw three new judges join returning host Allen.

Leong previously clarified that she decided to leave the show “on her own terms” and was not fired from the show despite reports suggesting otherwise.

Moreover, she will now be returning for a second season of Dessert Masters, a spinoff of MasterChef, in 2024, alongside fellow judge and pastry prodigy Amaury Guichon.

Previously, the show was hosted by judges Matt Preston, George Calombaris and Gary Mehigan.

MasterChef is one of the most expensive productions on Australian TV – it is estimated to cost the network about $30 million a season. The hosts are estimated to be paid about $1 million per season.