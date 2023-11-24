Sean 'Diddy' Combs joins 'sexual lawsuit' list with Jamie Foxx, Axl Rose

Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of assault after Jamie Foxx and Axl Rose

Rap giant Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces sexual assault allegations again, soon after getting out of a similar lawsuit.



A lady claims the rapper drugged and sexually abused her in 1991, and she is suing him for it.

The plaintiff claims that the attack happened during a date with Diddy in a complaint obtained by the BBC.

Another lawsuit alleging sexual assault against Mr. Combs was recently settled by R&B artist and ex-partner Casandra "Cassie" Ventura.

The rapper's representative labelled the most recent accusations as "made up and not credible".

"This is purely a money grab and nothing more," the representative said to BBC Thursday.

Joi Dickerson-Neal, the plaintiff, claims in the lawsuit that she was acquainted with Mr. Combs—who also goes by the stage names Puff Daddy and P Diddy—through mutual friends. He had included her in one of his music videos as well.

She "reluctantly" agreed to see Mr. Combs on January 3, 1991, at the Harlem restaurant where she was employed, and he "pushed [her] to keep him company as he attended to a few things in the city," according to the complaint.

"Resulting in her being in a physical state where she could not independently stand or walk," Joi backed her accusations of being drugged.

According to the lawsuit, they later drove her to the residence where he was residing and sexually abused her.

She claims she found out later that he had secretly recorded what transpired and showed it to several other individuals.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs sexual assault lawsuit comes consecutively after Jamie Foxx and Guns N’ Roses front man Axl Rose was accused of the same.

A woman has accused Jamie Foxx of sexual assault, saying the event happened in 2015 in New York City.

The lawsuit that TMZ was able to get states that the plaintiff showed up at Catch NYC & Roof in August of that year at approximately 11 p.m.

The lawsuit claims that after taking the victim by the arm to the back of the terrace, the actor started touching her improperly.

In the meantime, former Penthouse model Sheila Kennedy also filed a case in New York's Supreme Court on Wednesday, November 22, alleging that she was sexually abused by Guns N' Roses vocalist Axl Rose, 61, in 1989.

Kennedy said in court documents obtained by Us Weekly that Rose "targeted" her during the time he was "at the peak" of his commercial fame.