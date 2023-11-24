‘RHOM’ Lisa Hochstein accuses ex Lenny of domestic violence

Lisa Hochstein’s marriage to Lenny started crumbling in front of the public eye on season 5 of ‘RHOM’

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein accused her ex Lenny of domestic violence.

In an Instagram story uploaded on Wednesday, the RHOM star, 41, alleged that her estranged husband has subjected her to physical abuse in the past.

As evidence, Hochstein uploaded a mirror selfie highlighting what looked to be a large bruise on her bicep.

“Didn’t want to have to share this. But I’m left with no choice,” the bravolebrity captioned the photo.

“I’m being threatened and harassed through the court system and through ‘others’ by Lenny and it needs to stop,” she implored to her near-million followers.

“This was almost 2 weeks old from last season. You may have caught his bruise on the episode when I opened up to the woman on the show about divorce,” she detailed.

Lenny has yet to comment on the accusation.

Hockstein’s marriage to Lenny began its downfall earlier this year on season 5 of the reality television series, when they infamously argued about whether or not his “mistress” could spend the night in their home while she was away on a cast trip.

Interestingly, fans began noticing some concerning signs well before Hochstein came out with the allegations.

“Did anyone see the bruise on Lisa’s arm? Thats [sic] totally like someone grabbed you hard. #RHOM Concerning,” wrote one concerned Twitter user in a December 2022 tweet.

“Did no one notice these bruises on Lisa?? There is way more to the story that we don’t know [sad face emoji]. I also noticed another bruise by her hand. #RHOM,” pointed out another.