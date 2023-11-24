Kylie Jenner praises Kendall Jenner's knife skills: 'Good job'

This Christmas season, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are cooking up something special, and it looks like the latter has significantly improved her knife skills.



Kylie shared a video of the famous siblings cooking a Thanksgiving dinner on her Instagram Story on Thursday. With her elder sister Kendall, 28, chopping onions on a kitchen counter, Kylie, 26, was bound to catch a glimpse of her behind-the-scenes talent.

When the cosmetics entrepreneur approached, Kendall intercepted dicing and jokingly told her sister "Kylie, F**k you!" as they chuckled for a video on Kylie's Instagram Story.

"You’re doing a good job!" the younger sibling quipped.

The hand-heart emoji was written over the video upload, referencing Kendall's controversial altercation that transpired on a May 2022 episode of The Kardashians.

In the now-viral video, Kendall and her mother Kris Jenner were having a lengthy talk in the kitchen when the mother decided to summon one of their personal chefs to help the model, who seemed like she was having trouble slicing a cucumber with a knife.

Kendall declined her mother's offer of assistance and persisted in attempting to make her own snack.

"I'm making it myself," she responded. "Just gotta chop up some cucumber, it's pretty easy."

"You go girl," Kris said.

Glancing at the television cameras, Kendall disclosed, "I'm definitely not a good cutter, so don't zoom in on me. I'm not professional whatsoever."