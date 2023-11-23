Katie Price reveals horrific health scare of bleeding eye

Katie Price had to appear on red carpet with bleeding eye

Former glamour model Katie Price has opened up on horrific incident that forced her to rush to the doctors as her eye suddenly started bleeding.

The 45-year-old star chatted to her sister Sophie on her podcast The Katie Price Show, recalling how her daughter Bunny, nine, had noticed that her eye had started bleeding. She was in panic and rushed to the doctors to find out what had happened.

The model was told by doctors she had a haemorrhage in her eye, which is when a broken blood vessel bleeds on to the surface of the eye.

However, the ordeal could not stop Katie attending the premiere of The Psychopath Life Coach as she appeared at the event with a red and bloodied eye.

Detailing the incident, Katie told Sophie: "I woke up to get Bunny ready for school at seven in the morning. She was going, 'Mum, mum, your eye's bleeding'. I said, What do you mean, my eye's bleeding?"



"She went, 'It is, inside your eye'. And I thought, 'Is she winding me up?' cos she's always pranking me. And then I looked in the mirror and I was like, "S**t, what the f**k's happened to my eye?"

"I thought I can't leave my eye like this, I don't know what it is, I've never seen it before in my life, what's it bleeding and what's happened? I just woke up like this."