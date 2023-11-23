Sean Penn lauds Matthew Perry’s honest confession about his addictions

Sean Penn recalls his last meeting with Matthew Perry as he complimented his memoir

Sean Penn has recently lauded the late actor Matthew Perry for his honest confession about alcohol and drug addiction prior to his death.



Penn, who starred on two episodes of Friends in 2001, appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored where he recalled last meeting with Perry.

“I can’t claim to have known him well, but I liked him very much,” said the 63-year-old.

Penn revealed, “I saw Matthew somewhat recently, and we were both catching a flight out of Los Angeles airport, and I complimented him on what I knew of his book.”

For the unversed, Perry’s memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, opens up about his decades-long battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

The Bad Boys actor shared he “hadn’t read the book,” however, he had seen “several” of Perry’s interviews about the work.

Penn continued, “He seemed to be talking about it, had confronted it, and was very intelligent and bold about it. And generously offering his experience to people to be helpful.”

“It’s tragic, I can’t say that I was terribly surprised,” remarked the Fair Game actor.

Penn believed that Perry had done a “lot of damage to his organs over the years”.

“Matthew got to leave that tale behind, and he got to give a lot of joy to a lot of people with his talent,” stated the Mystic River actor.

In the end, Penn wished Perry’s family “well”.

Meanwhile, Perry passed away in October at 54 at his LA home due to “drowning”.