Jennifer Lawrence handles wardrobe malfunction like pro: See Footage

Jennifer Lawrence faced a wardrobe malfunction while giving a speech at Saks Fifth Avenue's holiday event.



When the Hunger Games star was in New York City for Saks Fifth Avenue's Christmas lighting ceremony, she recently managed the wardrobe malfunction like a real expert.

J. Law enthused about the department store and Dior's new Carousel of Dreams Christmas display (she is an ambassador for the French brand) during the whimsical event on November 20.

But as she was speaking, her belt suddenly broke off and dropped to the floor.

In a viral clip on November 21, Jennifer said, "I'm so sorry," as she raised her hands to her mouth in amazement. "That was so loud—my belt popped off!"

But rather than drawing attention to the fashion gaffe, the No Hard Feelings actress kept the conversation going by revealing Dior's eye-catching window display.

The 33-year-old looked stylish with a black pleated skirt and a pristine white button-down shirt worn over a black blazer coat.

Jennifer accessorized her look with chic pieces like a silver chain bracelet, matching boots, and a thin black belt.

See Jennifer Lawrence's moments captured from the Saks Fifth Avenue's Christmas lighting ceremony below:



