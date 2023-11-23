‘White Lotus’ co-stars Meghann Fahy, Leo Woodall prove romance with action

Fahy and Woodallcuddled up under an umbrella and enjoyed a peck on the lips

Fahy and Leo Woodall, White Lotus co-stars have confirmed their rumoured romance after a year.



On Tuesday, the couple went shopping in New York City together during a rainy day.

Fahy, 33, and Woodall, 27, cuddled up under an umbrella and enjoyed a peck on the lips when halted on a street corner.

As they weathered the rain together, the two had nothing but smiles on their faces.

The Bold Type singer added a burst of colour with a red crossbody bag and a tan scarf, but otherwise, they dressed suitably for the gloomy weather with long wool jackets, black jeans, and boots.

Earlier in the day, the two were spotted together, however, Woodall was without his cosy winter coat and was wearing a jean jacket.

Before the HBO dramedy's second season debuted, in September 2022, the couple ignited romance rumours.

At the time, savvy viewers saw that beneath one of Woodall's Instagram photos, Fahy had written a suggestive remark with the phrase, "That's Amore."

The actress appeared in almost every photograph save for the first, which was a mirror selfie of the two taken within the carousel.

“I love you! I love these! I love you!” She wrote and included a kissy face emoji. The "One Day" star responded, "Love you right back," with a heart.



