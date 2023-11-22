This Morning : Alison Hammond confesses she wants to have her 'own show’

Alison Hammond joined the ITV show in 2002 and currently co-hosts with Dermot O'Leary

Alison Hammond suggests a possible departure from her This Morning presenting role.

The iconic TV personality, 48, joined the ITV show in 2002 and currently co-hosts with Dermot O'Leary on Fridays and during school holidays.

With the earlier exits of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield this year, Alison and Dermot have taken on increased roles in covering additional days.

Despite her current position, Alison hints that she won't remain in the presenting role indefinitely, as she always has plans for her next career move.

The beloved TV personality, known for her lively persona, expresses her aspiration to have her own show.

Speaking to Woman's Own magazine, she confessed: 'I love my job and I'm good at it. But I've always got plans, things I want to do next. I can't tell you how many times I've asked for my own show.

'That's what I want, a show called Alison. It might get to the point where I just make it myself!'

Alison and Dermot are a hugely popular duo on This Morning and she has interviewed the likes of Michael Bublé, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Lady Gaga, and Hugh Jackman during her time on the show.

Alison has made big career moves recently as she became the new host of The Great British Bake Off this year alongside Noel Fielding, replacing Matt Lucas.