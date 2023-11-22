Netflix's 'Squid Game: The Challenge' gets slammed by contestants

Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge contestants have boldly spoken out against the inhumane rules of the competition after a player went anonymous and criticized the production for its unacceptable setup.



The reality show, which debuted on November 22, is based on the Emmy-winning Korean Drama Squid Game, in which 456 contestants compete for a whopping $4.56 million in prize money by playing games akin to the fictional version.

An unidentified rival complained to Variety during the summer about the show's filming circumstances.

Red Light, Green Light was the first task to be filmed, and it eliminated 228 people, including him, according to the source.

According to the source, he lost because the programme was taped on a very chilly day and "inhumane" circumstances were set up by the producers.

"This is not a Bear Grylls survival show. If they had told us it was going to be that cold, no one would have gone through with it," he had said.

Other players told Entertainment Tonight that the competition was meant to be difficult, refuting the claims.

"I was very surprised that somebody ran to the media that fast because they're just really upset that they got eliminated really quick," said one of the players named Bryton.

Another player, who thought himself "the strongest player" but got eliminated, told the outlet, "You have to expect some difficulties. If not, it would have been advertised as having ice cream in Malibu instead of Squid Game: The Challenge, right?"

Rick, the oldest competitor on the show, dismissed the accusations and laughed them off. "It expected it to be difficult. You know, $4.56 million - it needs to be difficult."