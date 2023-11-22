‘The Marvels’ star Brie Larson, Iman Vellani hit broadway for musical night mayhem

The Marvels stars Brie Larson and Iman Vellani took a break from saving the world to enjoy a night out on the town together.

The two actresses attended the opening night performance of Monty Python's Spamalot at Broadway's St. James Theatre in New York City on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Larson shared a photo of the duo on her Instagram account, captioning it, "A night out on the town with the sweetest gal around."

In the photo, Larson and Vellani are seen smiling and posing for the camera. They both look stylish, with Larson in a black dress and Vellani in a denim jacket and jeans.

Vellani also shared a photo from the outing on her Instagram story, writing, "Had the best time with my favorite person at Spamalot last night!"

Larson and Vellani star as Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel, respectively, in the upcoming film The Marvels. The film is scheduled to be released on July 28, 2023.

It's great to see these two talented actresses taking some time for themselves to relax and have fun. We're sure they'll be back to saving the world in no time.