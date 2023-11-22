Sandra Bullock radiates joy with daughter amidst heartbreak over Bryan Randall's passing

File Footage

Sandra Bullock shares smiles with daughter Laila during a drive in Los Angeles, marking her first public appearance since partner Bryan Randall's death three months ago.



The Oscar winner, 59, took the wheel of her black Range Rover, accompanied by her 11-year-old daughter.

The Blind Side star sported a pair of aviator sunglasses and gold hoop earrings, for the ride, with her brown tresses brushed back.

Bullock also has a 13-year-old son, Louis, and adopted both children.

The recent outing follows the private battle and death of her partner Bryan Randall at age 57 in August due to ALS, with whom she had been in a relationship since 2015.