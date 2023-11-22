Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Saleh Al Humaid reaches Pakistan

The custodian of Islam's holiest site Masjid Al Haram, Sheikh Sheikh Saleh Al Humaid, Wednesday reached Islamabad on a four-day visit to Pakistan to further strengthen the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia

During his visit, Sheikh Saleh will hold meetings with the country's leadership and will also lead Friday prayer at Islamabad's Faisal Mosque — giving a momentous opportunity to the residents of the federal capital to offer prayer behind the Imam of Masjid Al Haram.



Imam-e-Kaaba — who is also an advisor to the Kingdom's Royal Court — has previously served as the head of Saudi Arabia's Soura Council and President High Judiciary Commission.

Born in the Saudi city of Buraydah, the distinguished dignitary became a Hafiz-e-Quran at age 20. He holds Masters and PhD degrees from Makkah's from Umm Al Qurra University and was appointed an imam in Masjid Al Haram in 1983.



On his arrival, Imam-e-Kaaba was received by caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti, caretaker Minister for Education Madad Ali Sindhi, Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al Malki, and several other senior officials.

Expressing his views, Ashrafi, who also serves as SAPM on Religious Harmony, highlighted the "spiritual and diplomatic" significance of Sheikh Saleh's visit.

The PUC chairman also stressed that the visit would also "contribute to the promotion of peace, unity and shared values of the two nations."

— Additional input from APP

