Prince Harry ‘takes charge’ in marriage with Meghan Markle amid split rumours

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance in Canada as they stepped out to watch the Vancouver Canucks hockey game.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared loved up and giddy as they excitedly watched the match reflecting a ‘shift’ in their relationship amid rumours of their marital woes.

Body language expert Darren Stanton pointed out in an interview with The Mirror that Harry appears to be taking in the reigns as the power balance shifts between him and the former Suits actress.

Stanton explained that Harry has “found his inner strength,” even though he hasn’t shown his position in the past.

“Despite his position and it looks to have shifted in a way, I think Meghan recognises that Harry is a powerful person as a royal and I think she might feel slightly less dominant at that moment,” he continued.

“In the past Harry would be a more introverted version of himself when he was alongside Meghan and more extroverted when he was by himself but now, he seems to have found himself. He has come into his own and is his own man.”

The expert suggested that the couple “seem[ed] confident.” Of King Charles’ younger son, Stanton noted Harry doesn’t look “nervous at all” and appears “very confident and relaxed.”

He suggested that “something in the dynamics or the power balance of the relationship has shifted.”