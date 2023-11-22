King Charles gives special nod to BTS amid military enlistment announcement

King Charles hailed BTS for their global impact on pop culture and using their influence to boost relevant causes.

The British monarch alongside Queen Camilla hosted President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee for a state visit in the UK.

The quartet dined in at the banquet in Buckingham Palace, and was joined with the likes of around 170 guests, including BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie, and Lisa.

During his speech, Charles compared the popularity of BTS’ song, Dynamite with that of the Beatles’ Let It Be.

"Korea has matched Danny Boyle with Bong Joon-ho, James Bond with Squid Game and the Beatles' 'Let It Be' with BTS’s 'Dynamite,'" he said.

"Our cultures share a remarkable ability to captivate imaginations across the world, transforming a so-called soft power into a shared superpower."

Charles’ nod comes in the wake of BTS military announcement. The boy group’s talent agency BigHit announced that the remaining four members of the band officially began their enlistment process in the South Korean military.

For the unversed, it is compulsory for South Korean men to serve in the military for a limited tenure before they turn 30.

Jin, J-Hope, and Suga have already been serving in the army in different capacities for a year.

Meanwhile, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are set to join the institution in the upcoming days.