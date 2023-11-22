Logan Lerman proposes to longtime girlfriend Analuisa ‘Ana’ Corrigan

Logan Lerman and Analuisa ‘Ana’ Corrigan have been dating 'low key' for years

Logan Lerman and his longtime girlfriend Analuisa ‘Ana’ Corrigan are ready to walk down the aisle.

The 28-year-old ceramics artist revealed that the Percy Jackson star, 31, had proposed to her with a sweet Instagram post she shared on Tuesday.

In a carousel post, Corrigan included a photo of a photobooth strip, in which the couple appeared to be hugging each other. The second was a video in which the pair showed of their ring as they held hands and Lerman appeared to be fiddling with the ring.

“That’s Mrs Logie to you,” Corrigan simply captioned the post. Meanwhile, The Maze Runner alum wrote in the comments, “Love you sweetie.”

The couple’s famous friends expressed their joy and excitement in the comments as they congratulated them.



Joey King wrote, “My favorites” alongside two emojis. While Gracie Abrams commented, “So sweet,” with crying emoji and slew of hearts.

“Oh my god!!!!!!!! Sending you both so much love and hugs,” added Kaitlyn Dever. “Congratulations.”

Lerman and Corrigan have been dating for year but have kept their relationship out of the spotlight. However, in December 2021, Lerman made the romance public by posting a celebratory Instagram in honour of Corrigan’s 27th birthday.