Cody Walker remembers late brother Paul Walker a decade after tragic death

Paul Walker died in a car crash in 2012

Cody Walker is remembering his late brother Paul Walker nearly a decade after his shocking and tragic death.

Speaking to People Magazine on Monday, the youngest brother of the late Fast & Furious star noted that “Paul did not realize the impact that he had made on those around him.”

Cody went on to detail his experience on the Fast & Furious set while he and his brother Caleb stood in for the late actor.

“The sound guy, the prop guy, a PA, everybody over the course of these months would want to share a story about Paul,” Cody reminisced. “’Dude, your brother, instead of eating his meals in his trailer, he’d get in line with the rest of us. He sat down with me on the curb right over there, and we ate lunch one time.”

He further detailed how everyone on set remembered Paul as the “nicest guy in the world” and appreciated how “he treated everyone the same.”

Cody then got sentimental as he told the outlet what he would say to his brother were he still alive, including telling him how he named his third child “Paul Barrett Walker” after his late uncle.

He further expressed that he would want Paul to know that his only daughter, Meadow Rain Walker “has grown to be such a beautiful young lady.”

Paul Walker passed away on November 20, 2012, in a tragic single-vehicle collision, while he was still filming 2015’s Furious 7.