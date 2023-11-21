Cara Delevingne’s ‘different’ reaction to Taylor Swift’s romance with Travis Kelce

Cara Delevingne approves of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance

Cara Delevingne got candid about what she thinks about her BFF Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce.

The pop singer’s friend thinks that her developing romance with the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs is “different” from any of her previous partnerships.

"I'm so, so happy for her," the supermodel told E! News. "There's definitely something very different about them."

Actually, it's been entertaining to see her friend melt into the relationship. "I'm always rooting for my girl," she said.

Cara recently went to Bond St. in New York City for a fantastic girls' night out with Taylor and friends, including Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, and Travis' teammate Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes.

The Lover singer's friends have also shown their support for her and the NFL star amid their brief romance; Sabrina Carpenter, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds are among those who have joined her at Travis' games.

Recently, Gigi even refuted any hints that she and Taylor's other best friends don't support the new romantics.

She posted on Instagram on November 13, saying, "Didn't the press try this last week w Selena," in response to a report implying that she "didn't agree" with the way the relationship was going. "Let it be...we are all over the moon for our girl. Period."