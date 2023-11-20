Jamie Lynn Spears sues insurance company amid British reality show participation

Britney Spears’ sister, Jamie Lynn Spears is up in a battle against her insurance company while a participant on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!.



Jamie Lynn Spears is suing her homeowner's insurance provider, alleging that it has failed to reimburse her for the harm Hurricane Ida caused to her property in 2021.

Spears and her spouse, Jamie Watson, filed a complaint, claiming Progressive owed them a significant amount for repairs to their Hammond, Louisiana, home.

Court documents by the couple's lawyer state that, “As a result of Hurricane Ida, they suffered a loss to their personal property caused by a peril covered under the insurance policy,” as per the Blast.

“Progressive either negligently or intentionally failed to fairly and promptly adjust the damages suffered by the [couple], thus breaching the terms of the insurance policy and its obligations.”

The 32-year-old Zoey 101 star and the 41-year-old Watson did not specify how much they believe they are entitled, but they did claim Progressive has not provided them with a good cause for withholding payment.

As the actress is also currently competing on the British reality series I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, the producers are also concerned that she may be prepared to pack up and go home, even though the show just debuted this evening.

Jamie Lynn is said to be "miserable" in camp and is having difficulty adjusting to life in the Australian bush, thus there are fears that she may resign.

Watchers witnessed her leap from an aircraft with Marvin Humes and Nick Pickard this evening, and then she proceeded to finish the Temple of Doom challenge.