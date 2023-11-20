‘Wolf Hall’ sequel starring Damian Lewis to begin production

The highly anticipated sequel to the acclaimed BBC drama Wolf Hall is set to begin production in early 2023.

The six-part limited series, titled "Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light," will be based on the final novel in Hilary Mantel's historical trilogy of the same name.

The series will once again star Damian Lewis as Thomas Cromwell, the shrewd and powerful chief minister to King Henry VIII.

Mark Rylance will also reprise his role as Henry Tudor, the aging and increasingly tyrannical monarch.

The series will pick up the story in the years following the events of Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies.

Cromwell's position at court is becoming increasingly precarious as he struggles to maintain the king's favor and navigate the treacherous world of Tudor politics.

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light is being produced by Playground Television for the BBC and Masterpiece on PBS. The series is being written by Peter Morgan, who also wrote the screenplays for the first two seasons of Wolf Hall.

Production on the series is expected to begin in early 2023 and is scheduled to air in 2024.

"We are thrilled to be bringing back the brilliant Damian Lewis and Mark Rylance to tell the next chapter of this extraordinary story," said Susanne Schiff, Executive Producer for Masterpiece.

"Peter Morgan's masterful adaptation of Hilary Mantel's novels has captivated audiences worldwide, and we are confident that this sequel will be just as riveting."