Prince William moves on from Prince Harry feud: He's 'quite happy'

Prince William discovers silver lining in Prince Harry feud

Prince William is certainly not overthinking his worsening rift with Prince Harry; instead, he is thriving in it.



The Prince of Wales is keeping his head down through feats after feats alongside championing for causes that evokes his passion.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex seems to be scrambling to save his career in Hollywood as his wife Meghan Markle takes center stage.

Speaking to Fabulous, former BBC correspondent Jennie Bond revealed that the future King is not interested in looking back at his feud with estranged brother; instead, he is “thriving on his own.”

She expressed: "He is fiercely facing forward with his life, he’s forging ahead with his causes and preaching hope and optimism about projects to save the planet.”

The royal expert added that if anything, the husband of Kate Middleton is “probably quite happy” for not having to share the world stage with Harry, and shining on it “all on his own.”

“I think William has closed his mind to the prospect of reconciliation with Harry, and I can’t see a time when Meghan would be welcomed back into the bosom of the family - or a time when she would ever want to be welcomed back,” Bond continued.

“I doubt that William thinks about them for more than a fleeting moment - and then he probably tries to blank out those thoughts,” she added.