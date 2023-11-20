Prince William moves on from Prince Harry feud: He's 'quite happy'

Prince William is certainly not overthinking his worsening rift with Prince Harry; instead, he is thriving in it.
The Prince of Wales is keeping his head down through feats after feats alongside championing for causes that evokes his passion.
Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex seems to be scrambling to save his career in Hollywood as his wife Meghan Markle takes center stage.
Speaking to Fabulous, former BBC correspondent Jennie Bond revealed that the future King is not interested in looking back at his feud with estranged brother; instead, he is “thriving on his own.”
She expressed: "He is fiercely facing forward with his life, he’s forging ahead with his causes and preaching hope and optimism about projects to save the planet.”
The royal expert added that if anything, the husband of Kate Middleton is “probably quite happy” for not having to share the world stage with Harry, and shining on it “all on his own.”
“I think William has closed his mind to the prospect of reconciliation with Harry, and I can’t see a time when Meghan would be welcomed back into the bosom of the family - or a time when she would ever want to be welcomed back,” Bond continued.
“I doubt that William thinks about them for more than a fleeting moment - and then he probably tries to blank out those thoughts,” she added.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip reportedly had their issues in their marriage
Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen reign the night with maximum number of awards
Nicole Kidman reveals big news about HBO drama at the CME Group Tour Championship
Sharon Osbourne addresses the negative impact of Ozempic in a new interview
Shakira has agreed to pay a fine of €20 million
Adele has frequently hinted at her wedding to longtime partner Rich Paul during her Las Vegas show, as well as other...