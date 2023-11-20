Katrina Kaif admires Anushka Sharma’s constant ‘support’ for Virat Kohli

Katrina Kaif admires Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s constant support towards each other

Katrina Kaif showered praises on Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's unbreakable bond, saying the power couple always stood behind each other through thick and thin.



During an interview with IANS, the B-town diva shared that the power couple has shown "wonderful support" towards each other.

"They are such wonderful support to each other. It’s beautiful to see that," she said.

Kaif, who has previously shared a screen with Sharma in the blockbuster movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan, further added that one can see the immense joy on the face of Anushka whenever Virat is playing on the ground.



Recently, a photo of Sharma giving a warm hug to her better half after India lost the final match against Australia in the ICC World Cup surfaced on social media.



Moreover, Kaif, who is a fitness freak herself, lauded the Indian cricketer for being an inspiration for many because of his dedication towards adopting a healthy lifestyle.



"Look at the fitness level that he has brought in, he has only made himself better. You see the dedication and the discipline that he has brought in," she added.