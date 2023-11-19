The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes becomes movie of the year

TBOSAS has 'never-seen-before' moments!

On November 16, 2023, The Hunger Games made a grand comeback with another installment called The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which features well-loved stars like Tom Blyth, Hunter Schafer, and Rachel Zegler.

The prequel has successfully delivered fierce action scenarios and an epic color grading that fans have been craving for since the last part's release.

Many movie-goers have said that the blockbuster has moments where it goes far beyond their expectations, so much so that it can be labeled as the 'movie of the year.'

"HUNGER GAMES PREQUEL WAS SO GOOOOOOD! none of the changes from the book were horrible and Olivia’s song is 28938472x more meaningful now," wrote one admirer while referring to Olivia Rodrigo's track Can't Catch Me Now.

Another added: "TBOSAS was so well done as a prequel to The Hunger Games. Beautiful casting, amazing storytelling, everything a huge fan of the series could've asked for (now when do we get a prequel of haymitches games?)."

Set 64 years before the previously distributed Jennifer Lawrence's series, the film revolves around the tenth annual Hunger Games where the cast tries rebuilding the Capitol after a crushing war.