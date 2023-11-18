Jennifer Garner, John Miller spotted sharing affectionate moments in 'Organic' relationship

Garner met Miller several years after separating from her husband of 10 years, Ben Affleck, in 2015

Jennifer Garner and her long-time boyfriend John Miller were caught in tender moments on Friday in Los Angeles.

The 51-year-old Alias alum sent a blowing kiss to her love while moving away from his vehicle.

Jennifer opted for a combination of black leggings and a gray sweatshirt, with her hair pulled up into a casual ponytail. Despite being a busy mom and actress, the star ensures she carves out time for romance with Miller, 41, with whom she has been romantically linked since 2018.

Throughout the years, Garner and Miller have deliberately kept their relationship private and away from the public eye.

Miller, an attorney and the CEO of CaliBurger, a burger restaurant chain boasting 50 locations. The couple relationship is ‘so organic’ as the dynamics between them seem to flow naturally, without any artificial elements or external pressures.

'She loves how little he cares for the limelight or the whole Hollywood scenester stuff,' a source told Us Weekly last year.

'You'll never see them ham it up for the cameras or fixate about what events to attend together, it's just not their style.

'They're happier being a regular, under-the-radar couple and don't need anyone else's validation to know they're meant to be together,' the source explained.

'Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It's a loving, healthy relationship.'

Garner met Miller several year after separating from her husband of 10-years, Ben Affleck, in 2015.

The former A-list couple share three children: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.