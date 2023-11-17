Mariah Carey makes shocking confession about not having driver’s license

Mariah Carey explains why she doesn't have a driving license on Jennifer Hudson show

Mariah Carey has recently made shocking confession on the latest episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.



Hudson asked Carey about driving solo to the places, the musician replied she “does not drive herself around because she does not have a driver's license”.

“It expired seven years ago and I never renewed it,” admitted the singer.

Carey said, “The thing is, it's just better for me to just go with somebody in the car and not drive, but I can drive.”

The All I Want for Christmas crooner explained why she didn’t have a driving license.

“I let it expire. You don't really want to drive in Manhattan,” stated Carey.

The songstress mentioned that she went to the DMV for her driver's license, but she was told to retake the test as her old license expired seven years ago.

“So, then I was going to have to take the test again. I'm going to try to get the license again,” remarked Carey.

During the show, Carey also opened up about her favourite item in her closet, revealing “probably a pair of some hideous slides”.

“I get a blister on the back of my foot and therefore I wear fuzzy slippers,” said the singer.

Meanwhile, Carey also shared her favourite Christmas song and it is not her own.

My favourite all-time Christmas song is Nat King Cole's version of The Christmas Song — that’s my favourite,” she concluded.