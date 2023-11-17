Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field unique parenting rule for children amazes fans

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field impresses fans with the different rules she sets for children

Ayda Field disclosed that she and her husband, Robbie Williams, enforce strict rules when traveling with their children.

The 44-year-old actress and the 49-year-old singer opt for first class when flying, while their four children fly in economy.

The couple, parents to 11-year-old daughter Teddy, nine-year-old son Charlie, five-year-old daughter Coco, and three-year-old son Beau, choose to sit separately from their kids.

Ayda explained that this is done to teach them that first class is a privilege earned through personal means, and they won't get to sit there until they can afford it themselves.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, she said: 'My kids fly economy whenever we fly. I turn left and they turn right. That's terrible. I mean, people will think I'm such a d***.

'There's no interest in raising brats. My kids will know [economy] is where they will sit in a plane until they can pay to put themselves in a different part of the plane.'