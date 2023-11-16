Travis Kelce poses tough competition for Taylor Swift with singing skills: Watch

Taylor Swift, get over it. Your lover Travis has just made his music industry debut. When the Kansas City Chiefs player decides to hang up his boots, a future in music may be in store for him.



Most people are likely aware that Travis and his brother Jason are currently recording a Christmas single. On December 1, the two are scheduled to release "Fairytale of Philadelphia," one of the songs that will be included on the Eagles team's second-holiday album, A Philly Special Christmas.

The Kelce brothers' song is highly anticipated, especially in light of Travis's recent relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift. A video of Travis in the booth has been making the rounds on X (previously Twitter), and people are astonished by how good his voice is.

"He sounds so much like a Disney prince," was one of the top comments on the video. "It's giving me Maui in Moana!!!" wrote one user. "He sings far better than he gives himself credit for lol," said another.

There are rumours that Swift is teaching Travis how to sing because of his amazing voice. Who knows, perhaps a duet between Swift and Kelce is in the works?