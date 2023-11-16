Meghan Markle sought 'therapy' from unlikely ally during 'desperate times'

The parents of Prince Archie are currently good friends with Tyler Perry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sought refuge at Tyler Perry’s home in the initial days of moving to the States after quitting the Royal Family.

During an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, the famous filmmaker revealed he was approached by the Duchess of Sussex for guidance after calling time on their royal duties in 2020.

“I sent them a note … and just said, ‘If you ever need anything, I’m here,’ and [Meghan] called months later and just talked to me like I was a therapist you talk to and we just had a great conversation,” he shared to Ripa.

“It is very important for people in this business to have a safe place to land, to have a place where they can trust and talk freely and get advice that’s not going to be biased or from somebody who wants something from them,” Perry continued.

The Oval star went on to detail the former actress’ journey in and out of royal life, branding it “overwhelming,” and noted that he wanted to be there for the Sussexes.

The former royals later moved into his $418 million Beverly Hills abode after landing in California from the UK.

“They hid out at my house for a long time. It was so great,” Perry expressed, noting no media tabloids and paparazzi were aware of their whereabouts for a long time.

The parents of Prince Archie and Lilibet later moved into a 22-acre estate in Montecito, California, and have been living there since.