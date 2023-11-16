Pedro Pascal in talks to play Mr. Fantastic in Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’

Mr. Fantastic’s character in the Marvel’s Fantastic Four is eyeing Pedro Pascal to fill the shoes.



Pedro Pascal is presently being considered for the role of Reed Richards, popularly known as Mr. Fantastic.

Reed is a bright scientist who, while on a space research mission, is exposed to gamma rays and has the power to stretch and bend his body like elastic.

Pascal would continue to create legendary personalities with this role. His career reached new heights after he was chosen to play the title bounty hunter in The Mandalorian, the first Star Wars TV series and the first Disney+ series.

His career first took off with his famous role as Prince Oberyn Martell on Game of Thrones. The 48-year-old actor's role on the current HBO series The Last of Us has earned him an Emmy nomination.

Matt Shakman, the director of WandaVision, will helm Fantastic Four. After Jon Watts left the film, he took over as director of all three of Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland. The premiere of Fantastic Four is set for May 2, 2025.