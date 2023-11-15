Miriam Margolyes takes harsh swipe at I'm A Celebrity :'I've got class’

Miriam Margolyes confessed that she agreed to write her memoir after she was offered a hefty pay packet

Miriam Margolyes has delivered a harsh criticism of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! ahead of the upcoming series premiere on Sunday.

The 82-year-old comedian stated that, despite being approached in the past, she has no intention of participating in the ITV show, emphasizing her refusal with the statement, 'I've got class, love. I'm not doing that.'

During an appearance on the Waitrose podcast Dish with hosts Nick Grimshaw and Angela Harnett, Miriam disclosed that she agreed to write her memoir, This Much Is True, only after being offered a substantial sum, acknowledging she didn't anticipate its widespread readership.

Nick revealed that three million people bought her first memoir, This Much Is True.

Asking the star whether she expected so many people to read it, she replied: 'Of course I didn't. I only wrote it because they offered me a lot of money.'

She continued: 'That's true, that's absolutely true. Well, when you're old and you know that your earning potential is diminishing you've got to get the money while you can.'

But it's not just I'm A Celeb Miriam won't sign up for. Fans can dash any hopes of ever seeing Miriam on the Strictly dance floor too.

She added: 'I won't do that, what do you call it? The dancing thing. Strictly.'

Angela then asked: 'They've asked you to do that a few times?'

Miriam responded: 'Yeah, they must have been f*****g nuts. And they asked me to go in the jungle. No.

'I've got class, love. I'm not doing that. So I thought, "I'll write a book".'