‘Madame Web’ swings into action in new Spider-Man spinoff trailer: Watch

The first trailer for Sony Pictures' Madame Web has been released, and it teases a mind-bending, action-packed adventure. The film will be directed by S.J. Clarkson and stars Dakota Johnson as the titular character, a psychic mutant who can see into the future.



The trailer also features appearances by Sydney Sweeney, Adam Scott, and Celeste O'Connor.

The trailer opens with Madame Web waking up in a strange and unfamiliar place. She is soon captured by a mysterious organization, who are trying to harness her powers.

Madame Web escapes from captivity and goes on a journey to find out who she is and where she came from. Along the way, she is joined by a group of young mutants who are also trying to escape the organization.

The romantic film by S. J. Clarkson is scheduled to open in theatres on February 14, 2024, coinciding with Valentine's Day.

Based on the Marvel comic book character Cassandra Webb, a clairvoyant mutant who can predict the future of Spider-themed heroes, Dakota Johnson plays the title role.

The remaining cast members include Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, Mike Epps, Celeste O'Connor, and Isabela Merced.

Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama wrote the screenplay, which was directed by Clarkson (Anatomy of a Scandal). Adam Merims executive produces, while Lorenzo di Bonaventura is the producer.