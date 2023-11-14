Adam Driver cusses at audience member calling his Ferrari crash scene ‘cheesy’

Adam Driver has gone viral for cussing out an audience member.

During a Q&A session at Poland’s Camerimage Film Festival after a recent screening of his latest upcoming drama thriller film, Ferrari, one audience member shared his opinion which Driver, 39, couldn’t care less about.

A now-viral video circulating on X (previously Twitter) showed the Marriage Story star casually chugging some water as an off-screen male voice brought up the crash scenes in the movie, noting, “They looked pretty harsh, drastic, and I must say, cheesy for me. What do you think?”

The question elicited some groans from the audience, but Driver was unfazed, simply shrugging and saying, “F**k you, I don’t know.”

The audience then burst into laughter and cheers as the Star Wars actor prompted, “Next question.”



Driver takes on the role of the titular character, Enzo Ferrari, in the upcoming Michael Mann film, releasing December 12th, that delves into the life of the motorsports icon in 1957, a period of “crisis” for Ferrari per the official synopsis.

Ferrari’s A-lister cast also includes Patrick Dempsey, Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Jack O’Connell, Sarah Gadon, and Gabriel Leone.