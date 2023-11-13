Danny Cipriani SPLITS from wife Victoria

Danny Cipriani and his wife Victoria Rose have decided to end their two-and-a-half-year marriage, according to MailOnline.

The couple, who tied the knot in April 2021, are reportedly planning to involve divorce lawyers after parting ways two weeks ago.

A source close to the couple revealed that everything seemed fine in their marriage until the summer, but Victoria became increasingly unhappy in the last few months.

The source added, 'Things got tense, and then she saw some text messages on his phone, leading to difficult rows and their eventual separation.'

The 36-year-old former England rugby player has moved out of their Kent home and is currently staying at another address, although he has been seen visiting their former home in the past week.

Both parties are reportedly devastated by the breakdown of their marriage. Danny released a statement on Instagram, expressing his best wishes for his ex-wife.

However, he mistakenly stated that they were separating after four years of marriage, even though their wedding was only two years ago.