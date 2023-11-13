Taylor Lautner shares his honest reaction on being termed Taylor Swift’s ‘best ex’

Taylor Lautner has recently confessed he’s happy to be called Taylor Swift’s “best ex” by singer’s avid fans.



“That sounds like a nice compliment to me. I will take it,” said the Twilight star in an interview with PEOPLE at The Lemons Foundation 1st Charity Gala in West Hollywood on November 12.

Lautner also revealed that his wife is “a diehard Swiftie”.

“She let me know that I'm the only ex without a disk track now. So that sounds like a nice thing. I'll take it and run. No complaints here,” stated the 31-year-old.

To this, Lautner’s wife added, “In my mind they're not even exes.”

For the unversed, Lautner met Swift on the set of Valentine’s Day movie and then dated for a few months in 2009.

Lautner also talked about his appearance at the July concert during her Eras Tour in Kansas City.

The Abduction actor told the outlet, “I've been in front of a lot of people before, but I've never been in front of 75,000 Swifties before. And it's a different level of passion. So that was just pretty surreal.”

“Taylor deserves everything that she is getting and going through right now because she's the hardest-working person,” said Lautner.

The actor continued, “And just being at the pinnacle that she's at right now, the way that she carries herself and is just so gracious and kind to absolutely everyone, no matter who you are, it speaks to her character.”

“That's the greatest part about her in my opinion,” he added.