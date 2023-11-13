Blake Lively believes taking Ryan Reynolds snaps is ‘public service’

Blake Lively, married to Ryan Reynolds for 11 years, showcases her talent as the perfect 'Instagram boyfriend.'

The 36-year-old actress posted on her Instagram story a picture of her 47-year-old husband working out in the gym with trainer Don Saladino.

In the mirrored reflection, Lively, seen strolling with Reynolds in NYC last week, captures the photo herself, wearing a gold jacket and brown pants.

In the caption, she humorously suggests finding a better Instagram boyfriend than herself and emphasizes the act of capturing thirst content of her husband as a public service.

Lively and Reynolds, who met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010, started dating in 2011 and got married in 2012. The couple has four children and resides in Pound Ridge, New York.