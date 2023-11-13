Blake Lively admires ‘fine’ husband Ryan Reynolds with ‘thirst content’

Blake Lively gushed over her husband Ryan Reynolds’ toned physique as he gears up for filming the much-anticipated, Deadpool 3.

The Green Lantern actor, 47, took to his Instagram to share a shoutout to his trainer Don Saladino, who helped him “get back to functionality” after years of stunts.

“I mean, I push things too far ALL the time. Moderation’s never been my friend. But Don has!” he explained in the lengthy caption.

Elsewhere, he also added, “He’s always been there to help me get back to functionality. Mentally and physically. I realize how privileged I am to work with someone like him.”

Reynolds, shared a carousel of photos in which he posed with his trainer, and in one of the photos, Lively can be seen in the mirror, crouched in a corner, happily taking pictures of her husband.

The Gossip Girl, 36, alum then reshared the post on her Instagram Story to poke fun at the picture and also take credit for ‘public service’ as she takes ‘thirst content’ for fans.

“Find yourself a better Instagram boyfriend than me,” Lively wrote.

She then focussed herself in the Stories and quipped, “I’ll wait.” In the next one she wrote, “Bc I know low key thirst content of your fine a** husband is not just photography, it’s a public service.”

Reynolds’ Deadpool 3, which is directed by Shawn Levy and set for 2024 release, will also feature Hugh Jackman as his iconic Wolverine. The filming is due to begin before Thanksgiving as the SAG AFTRA strike came to an end last week.