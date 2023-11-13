Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol call it quits after 7 years of dating: report

South Korean celebrity couple Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol have broken up after seven years of dating.

The split was first reported by News1, which claimed that the pair ended their relationship on good terms and decided to stay friends.

The former couple’s agencies, C-JeS Studio and Creative Group ING confirmed the news in a statement. “It is true that they broke up,” it read.

After meeting on the set of Reply 1988 in 2015, Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol went public with their romance two years later.

They had been close friends long before their romance was made public; the twosome frequently discussed each other in good light in several interviews and left hilarious comments on each other’s Instagram posts.

Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol’s respective agencies came forward with the confirmation of their relationship after Korean media outlet Dispatch posted photos of them on a sweet date.

The news of their romance also came as a shock to the fellow cast members of the pair. In an interview, Go Kyung Pyo expressed they were shocked upon hearing it, however, he gushed: "I support the love of the two of them, who think of only each other.”