Matthew Perry’s ex Kayti Edwards makes shocking claims about actor’s death

Matthew Perry’s ex-girlfriend Kayti Edwards made some shocking claims about the late actor’s sobriety before his death.

Edwards, who dated the Friends alum back in 2006, told The Sun that Perry was giving clear signs that he was high before his death.

ALSO READ: Matthew Perry's real-life 'Erin' exposed - Meet addiction expert Morgan Moses

“I know Matthew and I know that he wouldn’t have just drowned,” Edwards told the outlet in reference to the actor’s last social media post. “I think he might have taken pills in the week leading up to this.”

Perry’s last Instagram post, taken five days before his death, was a picture of him in a jacuzzi with the caption, “Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman.”

The former model briefly dated Perry in 2006 after they met at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting but remained close after the split. Edwards revealed that she has even worked as Perry’s assistant in 2011.

Edwards shared that Perry brought up ‘Mattman’ when he was “not sober and he felt kind of invincible,” adding that he had a “thing with water” when he did drugs. “He always wanted to be in the pool or the jacuzzi,” she shared.

“I was around when he was getting high, although I was not getting high with him, and when I would say maybe he should cool it a little bit with the drugs, he would say, ‘No, I’m Mattman’.”

ALSO READ: Matthew Perry's sudden death gives birth to many questions

Perry was found dead from an apparent drowning in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home at age 54. Initial tests revealed he did not have fentanyl or meth in his system, but a full toxicology report is still pending to determine his cause of death.

“They said there were no prescription painkillers at the scene, which doesn’t surprise me because he didn’t leave drugs lying around,” Edwards claimed. “He was paranoid and would take them all, so there wasn’t any evidence, and then go out for more when he was ready to.”