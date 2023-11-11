Matthew Perry's real-life 'Erin' exposed - Meet addiction expert Morgan Moses

Matthew Perry's best friend Morgan Moses stood by him during addiction struggles.

Matthew Perry attributed his sustenance and recovery to a female personal assistant he regarded as his rock and 'best friend,' known only by the pseudonym 'Erin' has been unmasked.

The real-life hero behind the pseudonym is none other than Morgan Moses, a 37-year-old addiction expert and Perry's live-in 'sober companion.'



Their connection began when Perry sought treatment at a rehab facility where 'Erin' was employed, leading to a decade-long platonic relationship that Perry described as the closest and most loving in his life.

Amidst speculations surrounding his sudden death on October 28, rumors swirled about his glamorous assistant Briana Brancato possibly being 'Erin.'

Perry, in his memoir, hailed Moses as 'the single nicest person in the world' and credited her with 'saving his life' during a challenging recovery period from an exploded colon.

Despite her preference for a low-profile existence, her friend emphasized the importance of sharing the truth about her vital role in Perry's life.

Described as an extraordinary individual who saved Perry on multiple occasions, Moses has been working as a 'sober companion' since 2018, showcasing skills in therapeutic crisis intervention, mental health first aid, behavioral intervention, and nutritional counseling on her LinkedIn page.

Notably, Moses played a role in helping Perry and his ex-fiancé Molly Hurwitz acquire a doodle-mix puppy, Alfred, just before their 2021 split.

The two crossed paths at rehab, where Perry initially didn't achieve sobriety, but recognized Moses's exceptional qualities.

Two years later, Perry made a decisive move, bringing Moses on board as his assistant during a renewed commitment to a clean lifestyle, as detailed in Perry's memoir, 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.'