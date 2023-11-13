Billie Eilish joins fan ranks, cheers for Ice Spice at Tyler the Creator's Camp

Billie Eilish cheers on Ice Spice in a surprise appearance at Los Angeles carnival.

Ice Spice delivered an electrifying performance that had the crowd in a frenzy on Saturday night, setting the stage on fire at Tyler the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles.

Among the enthusiastic audience members, Billie Eilish stood out as the ultimate super fan, cheering on the rapper with unparalleled enthusiasm.

Ice Spice, also known as the Barbie World singer, rocked a short, white pleated skirt paired with a matching crop top featuring red and blue striped sleeves.

Completing the look were fishnet stockings, over-the-knee white socks, and furry white boots, creating a standout appearance at the carnival.

The rapper, born Isis Naija Gaston, showcased her signature red curls, framing her face with natural curls that added to the overall charm of her performance.

Billie Eilish embraced her inner cheerleader while wholeheartedly supporting Ice Spice during this memorable night of musical festivities.

Kicking off with the electrifying Princess Diana, she seamlessly transitioned into hits like Butterfly Ku, Actin a Smoochie, and the crowd-favorite Boys a Liar Pt. 2.



