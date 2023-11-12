Prince Harry clings on to hope for UK return over deeply personal reason

File Footage

Prince Harry reportedly holds on to hope that he may revive his bond with his estranged family amid plans to find a base in the UK.



According to royal commentator Duncan Larcombe, the Duke of Sussex is reportedly looking for a property in his home country in hopes to give a chance to his and Meghan Markle’s two children Archie and Lilibet to bond with their cousins.

Amid these plans, the former actress, however, has "not given any hints she would want to move back" citing that it was likely that she had no personal and professional commitments in the UK unlike her husband.

Instead, her avoidance to return likely stemmed from her cold relationship with the royal family as well as the negativity she received from the press and the public.

He said: "Harry's got more reason to come back to the UK than Meghan, so I think we would see these trips, especially if he's involved with things like the Invictus Games, where most of the people who work for that are in London."