Taylor Lautner cherishes wife’s unconditional love on first wedding anniversary

Taylor Lautner ‘grateful’ for wife’s true love on first wedding anniversary

Taylor Lautner admired his wife Taylor Dome’s unconditional love and support on the occasion of couple’s first wedding anniversary.



The Twilight alum took to his Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt tribute for his better half.



Alongside a beautiful picture of the two from their wedding ceremony, Lautner wrote, "365 days of having the honour to call you my wife. Each day I somehow become a little more grateful."



The Abduction star expressed gratitude towards the love of his life for always "putting up with me, I know it ain’t always easy. Love you so much! Let’s crush year 2."



Meanwhile, the actor’s wife delighted their fans by sharing a few clips from their dreamy wedding.

In a shared video, the couple can be seen cherishing their love for each other.



"My bestest friend, happy 1 year wedding anniversary! Being your wife is my absolute favourite thing. I never thought I’d find a love like yours," Dome wrote on Instagram.



Lautner and his girlfriend of four years, Dome, tied the knot at Epoch Estate Wines, outside of Paso Robles, California on Friday, November 11, 2022.



The wedding was an intimate ceremony where the lovebirds were surrounded by their closest family members and friends.

