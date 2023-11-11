Candace Cameron Bure responds to fan’s ‘inebriated’ comment on social media

Candace Cameron Bure has recently responded to inebriated comment on her social media.



Earlier this week, the Full House alum started going through DMs of her fans on Instagram in which one of her followers asked, “Sometimes when you post I think you are inebriated. Are you? Drunk? High? Not being mean or rude or disrespectful I just sometimes really do wonder.”

To this, Candace replied via her IG Story, “Nope! Never! This is just my positive, energetic personality at 11 a.m.”

After that, she posted a video where she clarified that she’s “sober”.

“I'm sitting here going through all of the DMs but that last one I just posted, it made me laugh so hard,” admitted the 47-year-old.

Candace said, “Nope, not inebriated, not high. Don't do it. This is just my personality, it's just me.”

Last year, the actress talked about her switch from Hallmark to Great American Family network over ‘gay marriage’ issue.

In one of her previous interviews, she explained, “My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them.”

“I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core. I want to be able to tell that story in a beautiful way, but also that is not off-putting to the unbeliever or someone who shares a different faith,” she added.