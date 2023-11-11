‘The Umbrella Academy’ cast share glimpse of new villains in final season

As the SAG-AFTRA lifted its 118-days long strike, Netflix announced the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy.

The streaming giant released a new video which shows the cast describing the upcoming season 4, and teased the plot with some new characters.

David Castañeda, who plays Diego Hargreeves, shared that he feels personally that “this is [his] favourite season.”

Emmy Raver-Lampman, who plays Allison Hargreeves teased that the upcoming season is “packed with classic Umbrella Academy family nonsense and shenanigans that you look forward to.” She also added that there are “some unbelievable new characters and new villains.”

On the other hand, Elliot Page, who plays Viktor Hargreeves, revealed that last few episodes will have “excitement, surprises, humour.”

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 release date

The show’s final season, which is based on the comic series of the same name by Gerard Way, is set for a 2024 release.

Who is joining The Umbrella Academy Season 4 cast?

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 will introduce new characters Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally as Drs Gene & Jean Thibedeau, married college professors who “suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen.”

Moreover, David Cross will appear as Sy Grossman, a businessman “who will stop at nothing to reconnect with his estranged daughter and get her back.”