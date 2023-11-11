Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner reunite in Santa Monica amid his rift rumours with Lopez

Former couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner left fans guessing about their strong bond as they appeared enjoying their latest outing together on Thursday amid rift rumours with Jennifer Lopez.

Garner and Affleck, both 51, were all smiles and in good spirits as they were seen catching up in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday, November 9.



The exes grabbed coffee, with Garner sporting a dark blue jacket and jeans as Affleck opted for a light blue puffer jacket, a sweater and beige pants.



They have stayed close as they continue to co-parent their three kids Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14 and Samuel, 11. Affleck and Garner often made headlines amid the Oscar-wining star and his current wife Lopez's rumoured marital woes.

Lopez and Affleck, who married last year, have been in news over their relationship following Gone Girl star’s intimate car meetups with his former wife Jennifer Garner.

Lopez, according to a new report, is also irritated with her husband's 'lazy' nature for not helping her in the maintenance of the house's hygiene.



Garner and Affleck first met on the set of Pearl Harbor in 2001 and reconnected three years later. They exchanged vows in June 2005 before expanding their family. Following a decade of marriage, Affleck and Garner announced their decision to part ways.



They have both publicly moved on after calling it quits. The Argo director, who was previously engaged to Jennifer Lopez from 2002 to 2004, rekindled his romance with the singer, 54, in early 2021.



Lopez revealed in April 2022 that Affleck proposed. They wasted no time tying the knot with a Las Vegas ceremony three months later. The twosome celebrated their love again with a larger wedding in August 2022.